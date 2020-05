May 7 (Reuters) - Osram Licht AG:

* OSRAM CEO SAYS ALL BUT TWO OF OUR FACTORIES ARE RUNNING, CAPACITY GOOD

* OSRAM CEO SAYS CORONAVIRUS IMPACT WILL FULLY HIT US ONLY IN Q3

* OSRAM CEO SAYS WE HAVE ENOUGH FINANCING FOR 2020

* OSRAM CEO SAYS APRIL WILL DEFINITELY BE LOW POINT OF CURRENT QUARTER WITH DECLINE OF 30-45% Further company coverage: (Berlin Speed Desk)