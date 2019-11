Nov 12 (Reuters) - Osram Licht AG:

* OSRAM CEO SAYS HEADWINDS WILL CONTINUE IN Q1, SEE STABILISATION LATER IN THE YEAR

* OSRAM CEO SAYS IT WILL TAKE UNTIL 2022 UNTIL JOINT COMPANY FORMED BY AMS, OSRAM IS FORMED

* OSRAM CEO SAYS NUMBER OF JOB CUTS IG METALL UNION HAS GIVEN IS INCORRECT Further company coverage: (Berlin Speed Desk)