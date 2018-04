April 3 (Reuters) - OSRAM LICHT AG:

* OSRAM AND CONTINENTAL SIGN JOINT VENTURE CONTRACT

* JOINT VENTURE INVOLVING AROUND 1,500 EMPLOYEES SCHEDULED TO START IN THE SECOND HALF OF 2018

* CEO FROM OSRAM, CFO FROM CONTINENTAL

* SALES TARGET IN MID-TRIPLE-DIGIT-MILLION-EURO RANGE Source text: bit.ly/2GJGVzJ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)