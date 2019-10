Oct 10 (Reuters) - Osram:

* CEO SAYS BAIN, ADVENT WERE STILL IN OUR DATAROOM DOING DUE DILIGENCE AT THE WEEKEND

* CEO SAYS I HAD PERSONALLY MET WITH AMS CEO THIS WEEK, WE ARE IN GOOD DISCUSSIONS

* CEO SAYS I WOULD BE OPEN FOR NEW OFFER BY AMS IF CONDITIONS FOR A TAKEOVER CHANGE

* CEO SAYS IT IS NOT ABOUT PRICE BUT ABOUT ADRESSING OUR CONCERNS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: