March 21 (Reuters) - One Stop Systems Inc:

* OSS REPORTS 2017 RESULTS: NET REVENUE UP 46% TO RECORD $27.5 MILLION, PROVIDES GUIDANCE FOR 2018

* ONE STOP SYSTEMS INC - ‍REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN $36 MILLION AND $38 MILLION IN 2018​