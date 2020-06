June 5 (Reuters) - OssDsign AB:

* OSSDSIGN APPOINTS ABG SUNDAL COLLIER AS LIQUIDITY PROVIDER

* HAS AGREED WITH ABG SUNDAL COLLIER (“ABGSC”) THAT ABGSC SHALL ACT AS LIQUIDITY PROVIDER FOR CO’S SHARE ON NASDAQ FIRST NORTH

* PURPOSE IS TO IMPROVE LIQUIDITY OF SHARE

* ASSIGNMENT COMMENCES ON JUNE 8(TH) 2020