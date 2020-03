BRIEF-Ossdsign Gets Regulatory Approval And Prepares For Launch In Japan

March 30 (Reuters) - OssDsign AB:

* OSSDSIGN RECEIVES REGULATORY APPROVAL AND PREPARES FOR LAUNCH IN JAPAN

* TODAY ANNOUNCED THAT JAPANESE PHARMACEUTICALS AND MEDICAL DEVICES AGENCY (PMDA) HAS GRANTED APPROVAL OF OSSDSIGN CRANIAL PSI FOR JAPANESE MARKET

* PLANS TO LAUNCH OSSDSIGN CRANIAL PSI IN JAPAN TOGETHER WITH A NATIONAL DISTRIBUTION PARTNER IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING FORMAL REIMBURSEMENT APPROVAL WHICH IS EXPECTED WITHIN NEXT TWO QUARTERS

* PRODUCTS USED FOR CRANIOPLASTY ARE COVERED BY JAPANESE NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT SYSTEM

* EXACT LEVEL OF REIMBURSEMENT FOR OSSDSIGN CRANIAL PSI WILL BE NEGOTIATED OVER NEXT 1-2 QUARTERS