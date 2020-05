May 13 (Reuters) - OssDsign AB:

* Q1 LOSS AFTER TAXES AMOUNTED TO TSEK 18 312 (17 340)

* WIDESPREAD POSTPONEMENT OF ELECTIVE SURGERIES HAS RESULTED IN A REDUCED LEVEL OF INCOMING ORDERS WHICH WILL HAVE AN EFFECT ON SALES IN Q2