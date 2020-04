April 8 (Reuters) - Osteopore Ltd:

* OSTEOPORE LTD - SINGAPORE MANUFACTURING FACILITY REMAINS FULLY OPERATIONAL

* OSTEOPORE LTD - SALES NOT BEEN SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACTED BY COVID-19 TO DATE

* OSTEOPORE LTD - MATERIALS SUPPLY CHAIN REMAINS OPEN

* OSTEOPORE LTD - NO REPORTED COVID-19 CASES AMONG STAFF Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: