April 26 (Reuters) - OSTIM ENDUSTRIYEL YATIRIMLAR :

* PAYS OFF ITS UNIT OFIM’S EUR 18.5 MILLION CREDIT DEBT FROM HALK BANKASI AND RESTRUCTURES ON ITS BEHALF

* PAYS EUR 2.5 MILLION IN ADVANCE WITHIN RESRUCTURING

* TO PAY REMAINING EUR 6.0 MILLION WITH 10 YEARS TRANCHE WITH MOTHLY PAYMENTS

* TO PAY OTHER REMANING 49.6 MILLION LIRA WITH MATURITY OF 10 YEARS WITH 1 YEAR GRACE PERIOD