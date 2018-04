April 13 (Reuters) - Otello Corporation ASA:

* PURCHASED 15,000 OF ITS OWN SHARES ACCORDING TO ITS SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

* SHARES WERE BOUGHT BACK AT AN AVERAGE PRICE OF NOK 19.8802 PER SHARE

* FOLLOWING THIS TRANSACTION, OTELLO CORPORATION ASA OWNS 8.9 MILLION OF ITS OWN SHARES