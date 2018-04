April 13 (Reuters) - OTELLO CORPORATION ASA:

* POTENTIAL SALE OF VEWD (OPERA TV) MINORITY STAKE

* SAYS FILED A CLAIM WITH HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE IN ENGLAND AND WALES AGAINST MFC

* SAYS ASKS FOR AN INJUNCTION AND EXPEDITED TRIAL TO COMPEL VEWD SOFTWARE TO GIVE APPROVAL TO TRANSACTION