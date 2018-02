BRIEF-Otello Q4 EBITDA $2.9 mln, lags forecast

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Otello Corporation Asa:

* Q4 REVENUES $99.2‍​ MILLION (REUTERS POLL $99.7 MILLION)

* Q4 ADJUSTED EBITDA $2.9‍​ MILLION (REUTERS POLL $6.6 MILLION)

* EXPECTS SKYFIRE TO BE ADJUSTED. EBITDA PROFITABLE IN 2018‍​

* EXPECTS TO SEE REVENUE AND ADJUSTED. EBITDA GROWTH IN BEMOBI IN 2018 VERSUS 2017, AS BEMOBI TAKES THE SUCCESS IN BRAZIL TO A GLOBAL ARENA

* OTELLO: EXPECTS ADCOLONY TO BE ADJUSTED. EBITDA PROFITABLE IN 2018. OVERALL, LONGER TERM GROWTH WILL BE DRIVEN IN PARTICULAR BY OUR MOVE TO MORE PROGRAMMATIC DELIVERY OF ADS AND NEW TECHNOLOGY

* OTELLO: REMAINS POSITIVE ABOUT THE GROUP’S OVERALL GROWTH PROSPECTS

* OTELLO: WITH ADCOLONY, BEMOBI, AND SKYFIRE, OTELLO HAS THREE SCALABLE BUSINESSES FOR THE DIGITAL FUTURE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Joachim Dagenborg)