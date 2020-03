BRIEF-Otherlevels Holdings Updates On Covid-19 Impact

March 25 (Reuters) - Otherlevels Holdings Ltd:

* OTHERLEVELS HOLDINGS LTD- UPDATE ON COVID-19 IMPACT

* OTHERLEVELS HOLDINGS LTD - ALL BOARD FEES WILL BE WAIVED FOR NEXT THREE MONTHS TO 30 JUNE 2020

* OTHERLEVELS HOLDINGS LTD - SENIOR EMPLOYEES WILL WAIVE BONUSES FOR FY20

* OTHERLEVELS HOLDINGS LTD - BRENDAN O’KANE, MANAGING DIRECTOR AND CEO, WILL TAKE NO SALARY FOR NEXT THREE MONTHS TO 30 JUNE 2020

* OTHERLEVELS HOLDINGS LTD- CLIENTS IN TRAVEL AND HOSPITALITY SECTOR HAVE BEEN SEVERELY IMPACTED

* OTHERLEVELS HOLDINGS LTD - ALL DISCRETIONARY EXPENDITURE SUCH AS TRAVEL, CONFERENCE ATTENDANCE AND MARKETING HAS CEASED

* OTHERLEVELS HOLDINGS LTD- SPORTS BETTING CLIENTS ARE TEMPORARILY REDUCING THEIR MARKETING EFFORTS DUE TO LACK OF SPORTS CONTENT

* OTHERLEVELS HOLDINGS LTD - BOARD WILL ALSO CONTINUE TO REVIEW STRATEGIC OPTIONS TO STRENGTHEN LIQUIDITY AND BALANCE SHEET