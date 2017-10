Sept 15 (Reuters) - OTKRITIE FC BANK:

* SAYS INCREASES ITS INDIRECT STAKE IN INSURANCE COMPANY ROSGOSSTRAKH TO 93.97% WHILE DIRECTLY OWNED STAKE REMAINS AT 26.18%

* SAYS INCREASES ITS DIRECT AND INDIRECT STAKE IN ROSGOSSTRAKH BANK TO 85.04% FROM 70.42% Source text: bit.ly/2xCrzZp, bit.ly/2yaXLAm Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)