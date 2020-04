April 9 (Reuters) - Otonomy Inc:

* OTONOMY PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE RELATED TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* OTONOMY INC - FINISHED 2019 WITH APPROXIMATELY $61 MILLION IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS

* OTONOMY - REITERATE WE EXPECT NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES FOR 2020 TO BE IN RANGE OF $35-$38 MILLION

* OTONOMY - BELIEVE CAPITAL IS SUFFICIENT TO FUND CO OPERATIONS INTO 2021