BRIEF-Otonomy Inc Reports Qtrly Loss Per Share $0.36

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Otonomy Inc:

* OTONOMY REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

* OTONOMY INC - EXPECTS THAT NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES FOR 2020 WILL BE IN RANGE OF $35 MILLION -$38 MILLION

* OTONOMY INC - EXPECTS CURRENT CASH RUNWAY WILL BE SUFFICIENT TO COMPLETE OTIVIDEX PHASE 3 TRIAL, OTO-313 PHASE 1/2 TRIAL, & OTO-413 PHASE 1/2 TRIAL

* OTONOMY INC - ALSO EXPECTS CURRENT CASH RUNWAY WILL BE SUFFICIENT TO SUPPORT CO’S OPERATIONS INTO 2021

* OTONOMY INC QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.36

* OTONOMY INC - RESULTS FROM THREE CLINICAL TRIALS EXPECTED IN 2020 INCLUDING PHASE 3 TRIAL OF OTIVIDEX™ IN MÉNIÈRE'S DISEASE