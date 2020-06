BRIEF-Otonomy Provides Update On Clinical Trials And Development Programs

June 15 (Reuters) - Otonomy Inc:

* OTONOMY PROVIDES UPDATE ON CLINICAL TRIALS AND DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS

* OTONOMY INC - RESULTS FROM PHASE 3 TRIAL OF OTIVIDEX IN MÉNIÈRE’S DISEASE EXPECTED IN Q1 OF 2021

* OTONOMY INC - RESULTS FROM PHASE 1/2 TRIAL OF OTO-313 IN TINNITUS EXPECTED IN JULY 2020

* OTONOMY INC - RESULTS FROM PHASE 1/2 TRIAL OF OTO-413 IN HEARING LOSS EXPECTED IN Q4 OF 2020

* OTONOMY INC - CURRENT CAPITAL FUNDS OPERATIONS THROUGH ALL CLINICAL TRIAL READOUTS

* OTONOMY - BELIEVE THERE IS MINIMAL IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON INTEGRITY OF EFFICACY DATA BEING COLLECTED IN OTIVIDEX STUDY

* OTONOMY - NEW PATIENT ENROLLMENT OTIVIDEX PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL WAS IMPACTED BEGINNING IN MARCH DUE TO QUARANTINE RESTRICTIONS

* OTONOMY - NOW SEEING RENEWED ACTIVITY ACROSS NUMEROUS SITES IN MULTIPLE COUNTRIES FOR OTIVIDEX PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL

* OTONOMY INC - EXPECT TO COMPLETE PATIENT ENROLLMENT FOR OTIVIDEX PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL DURING Q3 OF 2020

* OTONOMY INC - CONTINUES TO EXPECT 2020 NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES WILL BE IN RANGE OF $35-$38 MILLION

* OTONOMY INC - CONTINUES TO EXPECT 2020 GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES WILL BE IN RANGE OF $45-$48 MILLION

* OTONOMY - EXPECTS CURRENT CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS TO BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND COMPANY OPERATIONS TO MID-2021