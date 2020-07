July 6 (Reuters) - Otonomy Inc:

* OTONOMY PROVIDES UPDATE ON OTIVIDEX® PROGRAM

* OTONOMY INC - UPDATE ON STATISTICAL ANALYSIS PLAN RELATED TO ONGOING PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL OF OTIVIDEX IN MÉNIÈRE’S DISEASE

* OTONOMY - SUBMITTED REVISED STATISTICAL ANALYSIS PLAN THAT USES TEST CALLED NEGATIVE BINOMIAL MODEL FOR PRIMARY ANALYSIS OF ONGOING OTIVIDEX TRIAL