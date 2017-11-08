FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Otonomy reports positive results from averts-2 phase 3 trial of otividex™ in patients with ménière's disease
November 8, 2017 / 9:29 PM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-Otonomy reports positive results from averts-2 phase 3 trial of otividex™ in patients with ménière's disease

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Otonomy Inc

* Otonomy reports positive results from Averts-2 Phase 3 trial of Otividex™ in patients with Ménière’s disease

* Otonomy Inc - ‍achieved primary endpoint in study​

* Otonomy Inc - ‍company plans to meet with FDA to discuss results of study and clinical requirements for registration​

* Otonomy Inc - ‍otividex was generally well-tolerated with no drug-related serious adverse events observed​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

