BRIEF-Otonomy reports positive results from averts-2 phase 3 trial of otividex™ in patients with ménière's disease

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Otonomy Inc
* Otonomy reports positive results from Averts-2 Phase 3 trial of Otividex™ in patients with Ménière’s disease
* Otonomy Inc - achieved primary endpoint in study
* Otonomy Inc - company plans to meet with FDA to discuss results of study and clinical requirements for registration
* Otonomy Inc - otividex was generally well-tolerated with no drug-related serious adverse events observed