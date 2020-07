BRIEF-Otonomy Reports Positive Top-Line Results From Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial Of Oto-313 In Patients With Tinnitus

July 6 (Reuters) - Otonomy Inc:

* OTONOMY REPORTS POSITIVE TOP-LINE RESULTS FROM PHASE 1/2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF OTO-313 IN PATIENTS WITH TINNITUS

* OTONOMY INC - OTO-313 DEMONSTRATED A HIGHER PROPORTION OF RESPONDERS THAN PLACEBO

* OTONOMY INC - PLANS TO ADVANCE OTO-313 TO FULL PHASE 2 DEVELOPMENT IN TINNITUS

* OTONOMY INC - OTO-313 WAS WELL-TOLERATED WITH LOWER INCIDENCE OF ADVERSE EVENTS THAN PLACEBO GROUP

* OTONOMY - TRIAL ACHIEVED OBJECTIVES BY SHOWING POSITIVE CLINICAL SIGNAL FOR OTO-313 BASED ON TFI RESPONDER ANALYSIS, WITH FAVORABLE SAFETY PROFILE

* OTONOMY INC - RESULTS FOR OTO-413 PHASE 1/2 TRIAL EXPECTED IN Q4 OF 2020

* OTONOMY INC - RESULTS FROM PHASE 3 TRIAL OF OTIVIDEX IN MÉNIÈRE’S DISEASE EXPECTED IN Q1 OF 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)