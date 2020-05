BRIEF-Otonomy Reports Qtrly Net Loss Per Share, Basic And Diluted $0.38

May 7 (Reuters) - Otonomy Inc:

* OTONOMY REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

* OTONOMY INC - QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE, BASIC AND DILUTED $0.38

* OTONOMY INC - EXPECTS THAT ITS CURRENT CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS WILL BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND COMPANY OPERATIONS INTO 2021

* OTONOMY INC- SEES 2020 GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES WILL BE IN RANGE OF $45-$48 MILLION

* OTONOMY INC- SEES 2020 NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES WILL BE IN RANGE OF $35-$38 MILLION