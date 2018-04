April 13 (Reuters) - OTP Bank Nyrt CEO Sandor Csanyi tells pres conference:

* “WE PROBABLY FACE A QUITE INTENSE COUPLE OF YEARS” IN TERMS OF ACQUISITIONS

* WE HAVE AGREEMENTS THAT STOP US FROM DISCUSSING DETAILS OF ACQUISITIONS

* HOPES TO MAKE ACQUISITION RELATED ANNOUCEMENTS IN EARLY SUMMER, MID-SUMMER THE LATEST Further company coverage: (Reporting by Marton Dunai)