March 17 (Reuters) - Hungary’s OTP Bank says in statement on Budapest Stock Exchange web site:

* WILL ONLY HOLD ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ONLY IF AND WHEN EPIDEMIC REGULATIONS ALLOW

* ENCOURAGES SHAREHOLDERS TO USE PROXIES FOR AGM

* IF CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC ALLOWS, IT WILL HOLD AGM ON APRIL 17 AT ITS BUDAPEST HEADQUARTERS Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2ISkkQN] Further company coverage: (Reporting by Marton Dunai)