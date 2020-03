BRIEF-OTP Bank sees 39 billion forint hit on 2020 pre-tax profit from loan repayment moratorium

March 27 (Reuters) - Hungary’s OTP Bank says in statements on the Budapest Stock Exchange web site:

* SEES HUNGARY LOAN REPAYMENT MORATORIUM TO HAVE AN IMPACT OF 26 BILLION FORINTS ON 2020 PRETAX PROFIT AT ITS CORE HUNGARIAN SUBSIDIARY

* MORATORIUM TO HIT OTP MORTGAGE BANK WITH AN ADDITIONAL 13 BILLION FORINTS ON PRETAX PROFITS

* WILL ACCOUNT FOR LOSS FOR THE WHOLE YEAR AS A ONE-OFF IN Q1

* IMPACT DEPENDS ON PARTICIPATION RATE, AS CUSTOMERS CAN OPT IN TO KEEP PAYING LOAN INSTALLMENTS AS NORMAL

* GOVT IMPOSED A MORATORIUM ON ALL LOAN PAYMENTS, CONSUMER OR BUSINESS LOANS, UNTIL THE END OF 2020 TO FIGHT CORONAVIRUS Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/2JfrUoT Further company coverage: (Reporting by Marton Dunai)