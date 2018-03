BRIEF-OTP Bank to stick to Romania growth plan despite cbank rebuff

March 19 (Reuters) - OTP Bank Nyrt says in statement on Budapest Stock Exchange web site:

* OTP REMAINS COMMITTED TO INCREASING MARKET SHARE IN ROMANIA DESPITE CENTRAL BANK’S REJECTION OF BANCA ROMANEASCA TAKEOVER

* ROMANIAN GROWTH EFFORTS TO INCLUDE ACQUISITIONS AND ORGANIC GROWTH, SAME AS IN CENTRAL-EASTERN EUROPE

* DEADLINE TO APPEAL AGAINST ROMANIAN CENTRAL BANK DECISION IS MARCH 29, OTP LAWYERS EXAMINING DECISION CURRENTLY