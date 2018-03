BRIEF-OTP eyes two new countries for acquisitions, sees problems in Romania - CEO

March 2 (Reuters) - OTP Bank CEO Sandor Csanyi tells press conference:

* ACQUISITIONS ARE A PRIORITY OVER DIVIDEND, IF A SUITABLE TARGET PRESENTED ITSELF OTP WOULD EVEN RAISE CAPITAL TO ACQUIRE, BUT NO SUCH TARGET EVIDENT NOW

* SEES PROBLEMS AROUND 2017 ACQUISITION OF ROMANIAN BANCA ROMANEASCA, REGULATORY APPROVAL PENDING FOR A LONG TIME, WE HAVE“BAD FEELINGS” ABOUT OUTCOME

* OTP HAS TWO NEW EUROPEAN COUNTRIES"IN FOCUS" WHERE IT MAY ACQUIRE WHERE IT IS NOT YET PRESENT, ONE IS"A LITTLE MORE THAN IN FOCUS" - CEO