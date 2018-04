April 13 (Reuters) - OTP Bank Nyrt:

* SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING APPROVES DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF 219 FORINTS PER SHARE AFTER RECORD 2017 PROFIT

* DIVIDEND TO BE PAID OUT AFTER JUNE 4

* AGM APPROVES END-2017 CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET AT A TOTAL OF 13.19 TRILLION FORINTS ($52.36 BLN)

* 2017 NET PROFIT 281.34 BILLION FORINTS ($1.12 BLN) Further company coverage: ($1 = 251.89 forints) (Reporting by Marton Dunai)