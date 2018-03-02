FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 2, 2018 / 8:25 AM / Updated 15 hours ago

BRIEF-OTP to raise dividend by 15 pct, pending shareholder approval, acquisitions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 2 (Reuters) - Hungary’s OTP Bank CEO Sandor Csanyi tells press conference:

* OTP PLANS TO INCREASE TOTAL DIVIDEND PAID OUT TO 61.3 BILLION FORINTS ($239.7 MLN) ON 2017 RESULTS AFTER 53 BILLION ON 2016 RESULTS, A 15 PERCENT INCREASE

* OTP BANK’S 2017 DIVIDEND PLANS TO BE APPROVED BY SHAREHOLDERS, MAY BE INFLUENCED BY UPCOMING ACQUISITION OPPORTUNITIES - CEO

* OTP POSTED RECORD 2017 PROFIT, SEES FURTHER ACQUISITIONS IN 2018 Further company coverage: ($1 = 255.7400 forints) (Reporting by Marton Dunai)

