Nov 14 (Reuters) - Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd

* Says co plans to transfer medical device business to co’s wholly owned unit Otsuka Medical Devices Co Ltd, with effective date of Jan. 1, 2018

* Says unit will issue 80,000 shares of its common stock to the co

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/C2PVDc

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)