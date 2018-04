April 25 (Reuters) - Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd

* Says its unit Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Otsuka) announces that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved JYNARQUE™ (tolvaptan) as the first drug treatment available to slow kidney function decline in adults at risk of rapidly progressing autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD)

