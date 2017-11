Nov 27 (Reuters) - OTT Pay:

* ‍OTT PAY SAYS TENCENT WILL WORK WITH OTT FINANCIAL GROUP TO BUILD A TENCENT CLOUD BUSINESS ACCELERATOR CENTRE IN TORONTO​

* ‍OTT PAY SAYS AGREEMENT WAS SIGNED BETWEEN TENCENT CLOUD (BEIJING) CO., LTD. AND OTT PAY INC. IN BEIJING DURING 2017 ONTARIO BUSINESS MISSION TO CHINA​