April 24 (Reuters) - Ottakringer Getraenke AG:

* FY PROFIT BEFORE TAX FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS INCREASED FROM EUR 13.12 MLNTO EUR 16.01 MILLION

* FY REVENUE EUR 218.8 MILLION, UP 4.5%

* TO PROPOSE TO PAY OUT ADDITIONAL ONE-OFF ANNIVERSARY DIVIDEND OF EUR 2.00 PER SHARE

* TO PROPOSE REGULAR DIVIDEND OF EUR 2.00 PER SHARE THUS TOTAL DIVIDEND AMOUNTS TO EUR 4.00PER SHARE