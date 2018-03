March 14 (Reuters) - Ottawa Savings Bancorp Inc:

* OTTAWA BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES INCREASE IN QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND AND ONE-TIME SPECIAL DIVIDEND

* OTTAWA SAVINGS BANCORP INC - BOARD APPROVED AN INCREASE IN COMPANY’S QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND FROM $0.04 PER SHARE TO $0.05 PER SHARE

* OTTAWA SAVINGS BANCORP - BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED ONE-TIME SPECIAL CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.065/SHARE ON OUTSTANDING COMMON STOCK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)