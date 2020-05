May 5 (Reuters) - Oue Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust:

* Q1 REVENUE S$77.7 MILLION VERSUS S$55.3 MILLION

* QTRLY NET PROPERTY INCOME S$62.1 MILLION VERSUS S$43.6 MILLION

* MAJOR REFURBISHMENTS EXPECTED FROM 2Q 2020 ONWARDS

* GIVEN SIGNIFICANT DISRUPTION BY COVID-19, RETAIL OPERATING ENVIRONMENT EXPECTED TO REMAIN CHALLENGING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: