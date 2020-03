March 31 (Reuters) - OUE Ltd:

* OUE GROUP TO PROVIDE RENTAL RELIEF SCHEME TO RETAIL TENANTS

* MEASURES INCLUDE WAIVER OF GROSS RENTAL FOR APRIL 2020, RENTAL REDUCTION OF BETWEEN 15% TO 25% TO BE REVIEWED ON A MONTH ON MONTH BASIS

* MEASURES INCLUDE PASSING ON IN FULL PROPERTY TAX REBATES TO BE RECEIVED FROM SINGAPORE GOVERNMENT ALONG WITH FLEXIBLE PAYMENT SCHEMES