Dec 13 (Reuters) - Oue Hospitality Trust:

* OUE H-REIT TRUSTEE ENTERS FACILITY DEAL WITH BNP PARIBAS, DBS BANK, OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORP & STANDARD CHARTERED BANK

* FACILITY DEAL FOR GRANT OF 2 TERM LOAN FACILITIES & 2 REVOLVING LOAN FACILITIES OF TOTAL FACILITIES OF S$980 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)