Nov 7 (Reuters) - Oue Lippo Healthcare Ltd

* Unit ‍LCM (China) entered into a sale and purchase agreement with Lippo Investments Limited​

* ‍Consideration for sale and purchase of sale share is HK$7.80 and for assignment of sale loan is HK$14.6 million​

* Agreement to buy share in Brainy World Holdings and assign to LCM loan of HK$14.6 million