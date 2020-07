BRIEF-Oue Lippo Healthcare Updates On Suit In Relation To A Facility Agreement Dated July 30, 2015

July 9 (Reuters) - Oue Lippo Healthcare Ltd:

* UPDATES ON SUIT AGAINST CREST ENTITIES, FAN KOW HIN & OTHERS IN RELATION TO A FACILITY AGREEMENT DATED 30 JULY

* HIGH COURT ISSUED A FAVOURABLE JUDGEMENT FOR CO IN RESPECT OF SUIT

* COURT GRANTED JUDGMENT FOR CERTAIN ENTITIES ARE LIABLE FOR AGGREGATE SUM OF S$8.1 MILLION

* COURT GRANTED SAID ENTITIES ARE JOINTLY LIABLE FOR A SUM OF S$4.5 MILLION THAT HAD BEEN PAID BY CO

* COURT GRANTED SAID ENTITIES ARE LIABLE FOR DAMAGES FOR LOSS OF CO’S AUSTRALIAN BUSINESS

* COUNTERCLAIMS BY CREST ENTITIES & LIM BENG CHOO DISMISSED IN FULL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)