March 26 (Reuters) - OUE Ltd:

* OUE GROUP TO RE-BRAND MANDARIN ORCHARD SINGAPORE AS HILTON SINGAPORE ORCHARD

* PLANNED REFURBISHMENT WILL COMMENCE IN 2Q 2020, IN PHASES TO CAPITALISE ON CURRENT CHALLENGES FACING HOSPITALITY INDUSTRY DUE TO COVID-19