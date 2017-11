Nov 1 (Reuters) - Oue Ltd

* OUE Beta Pte subscribed for 99.98% ordinary shares of PT Alpha Sentra Prima ‍​

* Unit OUE Coral Pte Ltd subscribed for 0.02% ordinary shares of PT Alpha‍​

* Subscription not expected to have any material effect on net tangible assets or EPS for FY ending 31 Dec 2017‍​

* Subscriptions for aggregate price of about S$5 million