Jan 23 (Reuters) - OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE SA:

* OUMAR SOLET LOANED TO OL FOR THE REST OF THE SEASON‍​

* OUMAR SOLET HAS BEEN LOANED TO THE CLUB UNTIL 30 JUNE 2018

* LOAN WILL COST €550,000 AND INCLUDES A PURCHASE OPTION OF THE SAME AMOUNT

* DEAL ALSO INCLUDES INCENTIVES OF €2M

* DEAL ALSO INCLUDES INCENTIVES OF €2M

* DEAL ALSO INCLUDES AN EARN-OUT OF 20% OF THE CAPITAL GAIN ON ANY FUTURE TRANSFER