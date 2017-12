Dec 7 (Reuters) - Ourgame International Holdings Ltd :

* ‍SELLER, PURCHASER, TIANJIN SHENGDING, BEIJING HANQI AND TARGET COMPANY ENTERED INTO EQUITY TRANSFER AGREEMENT​

* ANNOUNCES ‍DISPOSAL OF 5% INTEREST IN TIANJIN ZHONGQI WEIYE SPORTS DEVELOPMENT CO​

* PURCHASER TO PURCHASE 5% STAKE IN TIANJIN ZHONGQI WEIYE SPORTS DEVELOPMENT FOR RMB35 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: