March 27 (Reuters) - Ourgame International Holdings Ltd :

* QTRLY REVENUE RMB202.5 MILLION VERSUS RMB142.3 MILLION PREVIOUS QUARTER

* QTRLY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS OF CO RMB49.5 MILLION VERSUS LOSS RMB5.1 MILLION IN THE PREVIOUS QUARTER