March 1 (Reuters) - Outfront Media Inc:

* OUTFRONT MEDIA - ‍HAS BEEN AWARDED NEW CONTRACT WITH MASSACHUSETTS BAY TRANSPORTATION AUTHORITY TO MANAGE 125 BILLBOARDS ON MBTA’S OWNED PROPERTIES​

* OUTFRONT MEDIA INC - ‍OUTFRONT IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN OPERATIONS ON MARCH 4, 2018​