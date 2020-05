BRIEF-Outlook Therapeutics Announces $16 Mln Private Placement To Advance Development Of ONS-5010

May 26 (Reuters) - Outlook Therapeutics Inc:

* OUTLOOK THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES $16.0 MILLION PRIVATE PLACEMENT TO ADVANCE THE DEVELOPMENT OF ONS-5010 / LYTENAVA™ (BEVACIZUMAB-VIKG)

* OUTLOOK THERAPEUTICS INC - SYNTONE AND OUTLOOK TO FORM JV TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE ONS-5010 / LYTENAVA IN GREATER CHINA

* OUTLOOK THERAPEUTICS - STOCK PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH SYNTONE VENTURES FOR PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF $16.0 MILLION OF COMMON STOCK AT $1.00 PER SHARE

* OUTLOOK THERAPEUTICS INC - AN ADDITIONAL CAPITAL CONTRIBUTION FROM CO OF ABOUT $2.1 MILLION WILL BE REQUIRED WITHIN NEXT 4 YEARS

* OUTLOOK THERAPEUTICS INC - PLANNED PRC JOINT VENTURE WILL BE 80% OWNED BY SYNTONE AND 20% OWNED BY CO

* OUTLOOK THERAPEUTICS INC - AGREED TO ENTER LICENSE AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR LICENSE TO PRC JV OF RIGHTS TO ONS-5010 IN GREATER CHINA