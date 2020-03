March 5 (Reuters) - Outlook Therapeutics Inc:

* OUTLOOK THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES LYTENAVA™ (BEVACIZUMAB-VIKG), ANTICIPATED BRAND NAME FOR ONS-5010, IF APPROVED

* OUTLOOK THERAPEUTICS INC - HAS RECEIVED U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION TENTATIVE APPROVAL OF TRADENAME FOR ONS-5010 AS LYTENAVA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: