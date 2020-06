BRIEF-Outlook Therapeutics Provides Clinical Update On ONS-5010 / LYTENAVA

June 17 (Reuters) - Outlook Therapeutics Inc:

* OUTLOOK THERAPEUTICS PROVIDES CLINICAL UPDATE ON ONS-5010 / LYTENAVA™ (BEVACIZUMAB-VIKG)

* OUTLOOK THERAPEUTICS INC - TOPLINE RESULTS FROM NORSE 1, EVALUATING ONS-5010 ARE EXPECTED IN AUGUST 2020

* OUTLOOK THERAPEUTICS INC - NORSE 2 EXPECTED TO COMPLETE ENROLLMENT NO LATER THAN AUGUST 2020

* OUTLOOK THERAPEUTICS INC - NORSE 3 OPEN-LABEL SAFETY STUDY DESIGNED TO SUPPORT PLANNED BLA IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE IN Q4 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: