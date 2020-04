BRIEF-Outlook Therapeutics Provides Covid-19 Impact Update On Ongoing Clinical Trials

April 14 (Reuters) - Outlook Therapeutics Inc:

* OUTLOOK THERAPEUTICS PROVIDES COVID-19 IMPACT UPDATE ON ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS NORSE 1 AND NORSE 2

* OUTLOOK THERAPEUTICS INC - COMPANY REPORTS NO ANTICIPATED COVID-19 IMPACT ON NORSE 1

* OUTLOOK THERAPEUTICS INC - RISK MITIGATION STRATEGIES BEING DEVELOPED FOR POSSIBLE ONE- TO THREE-MONTH DELAY RELATED TO COVID-19 FOR NORSE 2

* OUTLOOK THERAPEUTICS INC - ANTICIPATES REPORTING NORSE 1 DATA DURING THIRD CALENDAR QUARTER OF 2020