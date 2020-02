Feb 14 (Reuters) - Outlook Therapeutics Inc:

* OUTLOOK THERAPEUTICS PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE AND REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF FISCAL YEAR 2020

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.62

* PLAN TO ANNOUNCE TOPLINE DATA FOR NORSE 1 STUDY IN AUGUST 2020